‘Holiday Fiesta’ at Proctorsville Library Dec. 14
Historical societies often have a surplus of old books; Cavendish Historical Society is no exception. Pages from old hymnals can be turned into a variety of ornaments, including angels, birds, paper chains, stars and more.
Other projects and treats will be on hand to explore, enjoy and taste, including a piñata for children.
This event is free and open to the public, with projects suitable for all ages. All materials are provided thanks to a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund. In the event of severe weather, click here for updates.
