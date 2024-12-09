‘Holiday Fiesta’ at Proctorsville Library Dec. 14

C

avendish Historical Society is hosting a Holiday Fiesta from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Cavendish-Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Historical societies often have a surplus of old books; Cavendish Historical Society is no exception. Pages from old hymnals can be turned into a variety of ornaments, including angels, birds, paper chains, stars and more.

Other projects and treats will be on hand to explore, enjoy and taste, including a piñata for children.

This event is free and open to the public, with projects suitable for all ages. All materials are provided thanks to a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund. In the event of severe weather, click here for updates.

Click here to request more information via e-mail or call 802-226-7807.