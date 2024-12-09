League of Women Voters speaker series on Supreme Court decisions continues Dec. 11
Dec 09, 2024
Frank Knaack, executive director of the Housing and Homelessness Alliance of Vermont, and Falko Schilling, advocacy director with ACLU Vermont, will discuss the June 2024 decision upholding ordinances in Grants Pass, Ore., that prohibit homeless people from using blankets, pillows or cardboard boxes for protection against the elements while sleeping within city limits. Justices agreed with the city that ordinances enforcing camping regulations against homeless people do not violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
This will be a virtual presentation and is open to the public; click here to send questions in advance. Attendance is free, but registration is required. Click here to Zoom.
