Seasonal art workshops for adults and kids at Weston library Dec. 12 and 14
Press release | Dec 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Adults are invited to make Old World ornaments at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Junker Bailey will share her collection of ornaments gathered during travels in Europe, then demonstrate how to make kindness elves, pinecone gnomes and Renaissance angels. The workshop is free of charge, and all materials are provided.
Children are invited to a gift-making workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. All materials and instructions for making keepsake ornaments and presents for family and friends are included. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages.
Click here for more information or to sign up for either workshop.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.