Seasonal art workshops for adults and kids at Weston library Dec. 12 and 14

A

rt teacher Casey Junker Bailey brings two workshops to Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, to add creativity to the holiday season.

Adults are invited to make Old World ornaments at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Junker Bailey will share her collection of ornaments gathered during travels in Europe, then demonstrate how to make kindness elves, pinecone gnomes and Renaissance angels. The workshop is free of charge, and all materials are provided.

Children are invited to a gift-making workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. All materials and instructions for making keepsake ornaments and presents for family and friends are included. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages.

Click here for more information or to sign up for either workshop.