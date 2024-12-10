Springfield Community Players urgently seeks funds for new roof

T

he Springfield Community Players, Vermont’s oldest continuously operating amateur theater group, is in imminent need of funding to replace the roof on its South Street studio.

Although the nonprofit group is hopeful that the 35-year-old roof will withstand this winter, the threat of leakage looms large, putting their vast collection of costumes and props in jeopardy of being damaged by water and mold.

The Players have saved about one-quarter of the $130,000 roof estimate and are asking the community for support via a GoFundMe campaign. Without a reliable roof, all costumes and props will need to be rehomed, and new rehearsal and performance spaces will be required.

Diverting funds from its production budget will limit the organization’s ability to provide local and affordable performances. The Players’ faithful audience includes many older area residents, some of whom may not otherwise be able to access live theater.

Originally built as a cafeteria to feed wartime factory workers, it served as a neighborhood elementary school before the Players assumed ownership in the 1980s and retrofit the space for performances. Recent updates focused on improved accessibility, including a removable row of seating to accommodate wheelchair-bound patrons.