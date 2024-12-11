Changes coming for using Derry Transfer Station
Those cards and the annual stickers are available at the town offices of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windham. The price for stickers valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025 are $15 for residents and $40 for businesses.
In addition to the town offices, punch cards for disposing of trash and recycling will be available from a vending machine at the Londonderry Village Market, which is located at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100. The vending machine will only accept credit cards and the prices for punch cards are:
- 5 punch card – $10
- 10 punch card – $20
- Bulk punch cards $120
Also starting Dec. 15, each trip to the Transfer Station for recycling will cost one punch. Please let the attendant know you will be recycling. If you have questions, email recycle@londonderryvt.org
