College News
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 11, 2024 | Comments 0
Noah DiStefano, a member of the Green Mountain Union High School Class of 2016, graduated from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, UK, with a master’s degree in science (archeology) with commendation in November.
St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., welcomed Caroline D. Tarmy of South Londonderry as a member of the Class of 2028. Tarmy attended Stratton Mountain School.
