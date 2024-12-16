Derry Library holds Solstice Celebration Dec. 21

S

outh Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites families to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 for a Solstice Celebration.

In the always-popular gift-making workshop for kids, children will use a variety of materials to create keepsake presents and ornaments for friends and family. Adults can join in the workshop or spend time browsing the Solstice Book Sale to find gently used books for holiday giving.

Refreshments will be served, and each family will receive a free copy of a Solstice book, The Shortest Day , thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.