Derry Rescue Squad to offer EMR Course

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is offering an Emergency Medical Responder course this winter, beginning on Monday, Jan. 6 and running through March 17.

Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on one Saturday per month, at the LVRS building, 6068 VT Route 100 in Londonderry.

This course is an introduction to Emergency Medical Services. Students will study the body’s systems and how they react to illness and trauma. They will learn how to assess and treat various medical conditions with an emphasis on airway maintenance, breathing and heart failure emergencies in a prehospital setting, as well as train for multiple casualty events. The course will feature lectures, videos and hands-on training that simulate emergency situations.

The cost of the course is $475. If one passes the course, subsequently earns state and national certifications and joins LVRS, LVRS will reimburse for the registration fee. The course is open to the public, and there is no obligation to join LVRS or any other EMS agency.

Click here for more information. You will find the course syllabus and instructions on how to enroll through LIGHTS, Vermont’s EMS portal.