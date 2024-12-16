Kate Lorenz Memorial Fund donates to four Vermont organizations

T

he Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund announces nine awards/gifts for 2024. This year as in the past, the fund has donated $5,000 in gifts to organizations that represent Kate’s interests and passions.

Four organizations are in Vermont; five are in Massachusetts.

The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, supports the causes and ideas Lorenz held dear: children and early literacy, women’s rights, the visual and performing arts, social justice, environmental education and more, Gifts /Donations Awarded for 2024.

The Vermont awards are to

Stepping Stones Preschool/Early Childhood, Proctorsville.

350 VT for Climate Change/Social Justice, Burlington.

The Expeditionary School/Environmental Education, Ludlow.

The Leyeyo Memorial Library/Books, Townshend.

Donations to Lorenz’s Community Fund can be made at by clicking here via PayPal or by mailing a check to The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, PO Box 418, Chester, VT 05143. For more information or questions about the fund please reach out to:

katelorenzmemories@gmail.com.

Lorenz’s family and friends and the annual Sparkletown Tribute Concerts will continue to grow the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund to keep her spirit, caring, generosity and kindness alive in the world. We will continue using these funds to support organizations that represent

her interests and passions. There will be a new round of gift/awards to organizations in 2025.

For 20 years, Lorenz and her songwriting and soaring vocals were an integral part of the music scene in Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond. She was also a beloved early childhood education teacher and friend. Lorenz grew up in Cavendish and Chester and spent most of her adult life in Western Massachusetts.

In addition to her public life on stage and her work as a teacher, Lorenz was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit with friends and strangers alike. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Massachusetts on July 21, 2022 due to heart failure/severe anaphylactic shock caused by a wasp sting.