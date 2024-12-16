Lake Wise program coming to Lake Rescue

L

ake Wise is program of the Agency of Natural Resources that provides free, non-regulatory, technical assistance to lakeshore homeowners and awards lake-friendly shoreland properties, including state parks, town beaches, private homes and businesses.

While there are many benefits to living on a lake, the star attraction is a clean, healthy lake; there are so many things that can be done to help protect and even improve the condition of the lake. And Vermont’s Lake Wise program can help.

Thanks to a grant from the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission, the Black River Action Team was able to get the ball rolling on Lake Rescue in Windsor County. After the initial Lake Wise assessment in 2022, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation allowed B.R.A.T. to hire Annie White of Nectar Landscape Design, LLC and Rockingham Recon Drone Service to produce extensive design drafts for each property. From these designs, B.R.A.T. will work with each landowner to select a list of projects that could be put in place to earn the Lake Wise Award.

As these projects begin to move from the design phase to construction, stay tuned by e-mailing B.R.A.T. or by calling 802-591-0101. Click here if you live on any of the lakes along Route 100 or would like to learn more about the Lake Wise program.

A free visit by Lake Wise staff features a chat while walking the property to make observations, take simple measurements and ask pertinent questions of the landowner. The information gathered includes distance from buildings and parking areas to the water, types of vegetation and the location of a septic system or well, if present. The priorities of the landowner are also taken into account; these may include a lake view, recreational access and a natural setting.

The Lake Wise staff or trained assessor may offer suggestions and recommendations for projects that a landowner could do to help keep the lake healthy and the shoreline edges more natural and erosion-proof while still enjoying the special benefits of living on the lake.

Each item that is completed on the list of “best practices” earns a landowner points that are tallied at the end of the assessment. Properties that earn sufficient points receive a “Lake Wise award” that includes a yard sign to display proudly. If enough properties around a given lake earn the award, the entire lake wins a Gold Award. Only five lakes in Vermont have received this distinction.