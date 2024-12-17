©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

his past Saturday, Dec. 14, was one of the busiest on the local Christmas calendar, filled with events for young and not-so-young alike. Here are a few things that happened:

Both the Chester and Grafton fire departments continued their Christmas tree sales fund-raisers. Chester’s benefits its fire department while Grafton uses the fund for scholarships. A few tree remain in Chester, and you’ll find them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Route 103 across from Marshall Road in Chester. Vermont balsam trees are selling for $47. If no one is around, use the honor slot or use the QR code to pay by Venmo.

Of course, our libraries are also wonderful places to be, no matter the day. This year, the Cavendish-Fletcher Community Library in Proctorsville held an ornament making workshop while over in Weston at the Wilder Memorial Library, beloved art teacher Casey Junker Bailey was conducting an ornament and gift-making workshop for kids.

Chester and Andover volunteers helped to brighten the day for local senior citizens, with its annual Christmas Dinner for Andover and Chester residents. Green Mountain High was the venue for this traditional event.

Speaking of food, it wouldn’t be the holidays without Erskine’s Grain & Garden Meatball Saturday Open House. A large variety of delicious meatballs — from mild to spicy — were available for the tasting, as was vegetable and fruit platter and hot chocolate, which was a huge hit. Wagon rides were available for a donation, which went to the Whiting Library.

To end the day, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet and the renowned a capella group performed — for the 20th time! — at the Grafton Community Church. This is an annual treat and is free to public, an evening that should not be missed. So be sure to make a note of it for next year!

And more is yet to come!

On both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, the Holiday Express, 563 Depot St., Chester will take place. Trains depart Chester Depot (9 and 11 a.m. and 1, 3, and 5 p.m.) for a one-hour magical train ride. Meet Santa and his elves and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets .

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, join in a Solstice Celebration, at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Children will be working with a variety of materials to create keepsake presents and ornaments for friends and family. Adults can join in the workshop or browse Solstice Book Sale. Refreshments will be served. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, take in the Chester Village Green and participating businesses for a festive Starry Starry Night Celebration . The night will be lit by luminaries and more than 20 businesses will be participating with special events and refreshments.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. you can hear the enchanted sounds of Seraphic Fire in concert for A Seraphic Fire Christmas. This will take place at the Brick Meeting House, 2 Main St., Grafton. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

his coming weekend also promises to be busy, with train rides, a Solsitice Celebration, Chester businesses putting on their finest and music in Grafton.