ESBR holding end-of-year fundraising campaign

A

lthough Giving Tuesday is traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the Expeditionary School at Black River announces that, for the third consecutive year, several generous donors have come forward to offer a Matching Funding Challenge totaling $10,400.

As such, the school has extended its fundraising campaign through the end of 2024 to maximize the possibility of receiving at least $20,800.

ESBR, located in Ludlow, serves students from the community and surrounding area, allowing them to stay in town and not have to spend too much of their day traveling to and from school. Staff continues to be a light for students and show them that learning is exciting, while also growing and expanding their own horizons.

Furthermore, the school has provided an affordable option that is financially feasible for this community; keeping an affordable and flexible school in Ludlow helps to maintain the town as a thriving community for families and visitors alike.

As an Independent School, ESBR offers a unique opportunity to utilize funding locally. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please e-mail Patrick Pullinen, chair of the Board, or visit the website. Donations to the non-profit organization can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.