Local knitters create winter caps for Westminster Head Start kids

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

arley Marston of Bellows Falls, pictured above standing on the porch of Six Loose Ladies in Chester, holds just a few of the 60 knitted hats and mittens for children at the Early Education Services Westminster Head Start Program.

Since October, the community of knitters who frequent both Six Loose Ladies and the Bellows Falls Craft Hive have been busy knitting and crocheting to make sure that the children have warm heads to start the winter.

Every two weeks or so, Marston, who works for Head Start, drops off a newly finished batch for the kids.

Marston hosts knitting groups at both Six Loose Ladies and the Craft Hive.