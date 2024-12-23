Christmas comes early to Kurn Hattin, thanks to Springfield Rotary
Springfield Rotary Club brought Christmas to the 39 kids at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster on Thursday, Dec. 12.
For more than two decades, Rotary has taken up a collection and bought individual gifts for Kurn Hattin children. Often, these are the only Christmas presents that they receive.
After distribution of the gifts, children and staff enjoyed pizza, provided by Rotary members, in each of their cottages.
Kurn Hattin, founded in 1894, is a year-round, charitable, residential and day program home and school serving children, ages 5 to 15 years, from throughout the Northeast.
