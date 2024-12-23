Grace Cottage earns 4-star rating, named to National Rural Honor Roll
Press release | Dec 23, 2024 | Comments 0
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, located in Townshend, has been awarded a prestigious 4-star rating by the National Rural Rating System, a program through the National Rural Health Association that recognizes excellence in rural healthcare, and includes listing on the 2025 National Rural Honor Roll.
The National Rural Honor Roll was created to recognize rural hospitals and clinics that consistently deliver exceptional patient-centered care and have met the highest standards for patient experience, based on cumulative ratings in patient surveys during 2024. Only 18 hospitals in the United States were awarded a 4-star rating; Grace Cottage is the only one in the Northeast to receive this distinction.
This recognition highlights Grace Cottage’s success in providing outstanding medical service. “We are so proud and pleased to have won this award,” said Olivia Sweetnam, Grace Cottage CEO. “It is an important affirmation of our employees’ dedication to delivering high-quality care, exceptional patient experiences and our ongoing commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community that we have served for 75 years.”
Click here for more information about Grace Cottage Hospital.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.