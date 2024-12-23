Grace Cottage earns 4-star rating, named to National Rural Honor Roll

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, located in Townshend, has been awarded a prestigious 4-star rating by the National Rural Rating System, a program through the National Rural Health Association that recognizes excellence in rural healthcare, and includes listing on the 2025 National Rural Honor Roll.

The National Rural Honor Roll was created to recognize rural hospitals and clinics that consistently deliver exceptional patient-centered care and have met the highest standards for patient experience, based on cumulative ratings in patient surveys during 2024. Only 18 hospitals in the United States were awarded a 4-star rating; Grace Cottage is the only one in the Northeast to receive this distinction.

This recognition highlights Grace Cottage’s success in providing outstanding medical service. “We are so proud and pleased to have won this award,” said Olivia Sweetnam, Grace Cottage CEO. “It is an important affirmation of our employees’ dedication to delivering high-quality care, exceptional patient experiences and our ongoing commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community that we have served for 75 years.”

