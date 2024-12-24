Alice Lindquist, 79, of Andover

Alice Marie (Hazeltine) Lindquist, a “friend to everyone,” passed away on Dec. 17, 2024 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was 79.

Born in Springfield to Clark and Elizabeth Hazeltine, she had one brother, Thomas W. Hazeltine, who predeceased her in 2010.

She attended one-room schools in both Peaseville and Simonsville in Andover, Chester High School and the Thompson School of Practical Nursing in Brattleboro.

She married the love of her life, Albert Charles Lindquist, in May of 1966, then moved with him to his first Army post in El Paso, Texas. Al’s second assignment took them to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he completed his military service. Afterwards, they returned to Andover and built the cozy log cabin that she called home for the rest of her life and where she and Al raised their two sons, Christopher Enoch and Eric Scott.

Alice was born to be a nurse and caregiver, and she dedicated nearly all her life to her vocation. Even in semi-retirement, she continued working weekly with clients before she became ill. She loved her job and never considered it work, providing a compassionate, energizing presence in her clients’ lives while trying to keep them as active as possible as long as possible. Recognizing an unfilled need, she also recruited friends and other community members to join her team of dedicated healthcare providers.

Never one to sit still if there was a need to be filled, Alice found many ways to serve her community by living her deep faith. She was a lifelong, active member of the Andover Community Church, and anyone who came in contact with her understood her love of God.

She regularly provided rides to medical appointments for neighbors, shuttled people to the local Bone Builders exercise class, helped run a town-organized medical equipment sharing service, and volunteered her peerless pie-baking skills to fundraising events, just to name just a few. Her most recent “passion project” was helping frame a house being built by her eldest son, who tried, mostly successfully, to keep her from climbing the scaffolding!

When Alice wasn’t working, she satisfied her adventurous spirit with travel. She and Al toured Ireland and Alaska, enjoyed yearly trips to rodeos out west, attended countless concerts to hear the bluegrass and country music they loved, made an annual pilgrimage to the shores of Maine, and regularly visited family in California. Everywhere she went she made new friends and often ran into old ones.

She is survived by her beloved husband, her sons, her nieces, who she referred to as her “bonus daughters,” Tammie Hazeltine Holloway and Jeanette Hazeltine Haight, two loving daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew. Plans for a Celebration of Life in the spring will be announced at a later date.

The family would be grateful for donations in her name to Soaring Eagle Charity and Heritage Living Center by clicking here.