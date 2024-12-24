College News

Abbigale Williams of Andover was named to the Dean’s List at Elmira College, in Elmira, N.Y., for the fall 2024 term. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the college.

Pearl Jackson of Chester has been named to Honors for Term 6 of the 2023-2024 academic year at Husson University Online program. Husson is located in Bangor, Maine. Jackson is enrolled in Husson’s online BS Psychology program. Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over seven weeks. This accelerated timeframe provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies. To achieve the Honors List, students must hold a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a Senior Business Administration major, has been named to the Fall 2024 President’s List at Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, S.C. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.