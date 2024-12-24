Win-Win invites those concerned about climate change

I

f you are 60 years of age or older, a citizen of Windham or Windsor counties and are concerned about climate change, consider joining Win-Win at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the Rockingham Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Win-Win is the Third Act Vermont regional group that meets every other Monday to discuss what is going on locally and nationally, what can be done to make things better and how that would be accomplished.

Third Act is a climate change-oriented non-profit organization that was developed by 350.org founder Bill McKibben in late 2022. The group’s goal is to harness “an unparalleled generational power to safeguard our climate and democracy.”

The newly created Win-Win group, which consists of more than a dozen diverse citizens, has begun to work on a variety of topics, including supporting New Yorkers’ push to encourage Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign that state’s Climate Change Superfund Act, dealing with plastic on individual and community levels and learning about how other states and regions are dealing with these and related issues.

Click here to learn more about the national organization and here for additional information about Vermont activities and groups. Eight of the state’s 14 counties have or are developing regional groups.

For more information, e-mail Steve Crofter at or call 802-275-4646.