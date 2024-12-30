West River Valley premiere of ‘Bills Lumber’ Jan. 4
Press release | Dec 30, 2024 | Comments 0
This premiere in the West River Valley will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Williamsville Hall, 35 Dover Road in Newfane. The building is handicapped accessible.
The 45-minute video follows the Bills family, after the mill sold along with 433 adjoining acres, as they prepare to demolish the working sawmill that their late father Melbourne Bills had established in 1936 in Wardsboro. Melbourne’s sons, Alan and Everett, now in their 80s, talk about what it was like to grow up on “Bills Hill,” their family compound on Route 100 in Wardsboro. They recount harrowing tales of fire and flood and tell funny stories about delivering wood.
“They go from the anguish of destroying their own mill to comic relief in a flash,” said videomaker Theresa Maggio. “These are amazingly resilient people. I feel lucky to know them.” Maggio had interviewed the formidable Melbourne Bills and his wife, Mabel, in the early 1990s when she was a reporter for the Brattleboro Reformer. “The moment I heard that Bills Lumber had been sold, I knew I had to tell the story. It was a world fading away.”
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.