Cady Brook trail open for snowmobile traffic after restoration project

espite five years of storms, shutdowns and scheduling setbacks, there is finally a new trail crossing over Cady Brook in Hartland.

The 2-mile Cady Brook trail connects Hartland to Windsor and is used by a range of individuals and groups. Identified by the Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District as a priority project in 2018, the goal was to reduce excess sediment in the waters of Cady Brook, as well as the receiving Lulls Brook some distance downstream.

Brook trout habitat would be increased by 50 percent, and the new bridge would replace undersized and degraded culverts. The project was finally completed in the fall of 2023, and the trail is again open for non-motorized recreation, as well as winter snowmobile traffic.

ONRCD thanks the partners on this project, including Green Mountain Horse Association, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Watersheds United Vermont, Hartland Conservation Commission, the Town of Hartland and the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts.