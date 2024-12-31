Chester Water Commissioners, Select Board agendas for Jan. 2
The Chester Water/Sewer Commissioners’ meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom, followed by the Select Board meeting. Click here to access the meeting via Zoom. Below is are their agendas.
WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING AGENDA
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Water Meter Purchase
3. Water/Sewer Budgets
4. Adjourn
SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Dec. 18, 2024
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Adopt Unified Development Bylaw
6. 2025 Draft General Fund Budget and Capital Budget
7. Current Expense Note
8. Review Draft Town Warning
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
