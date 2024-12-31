GMUSD board meeting agenda for Jan. 13
The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 in the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. FY 26 Budget
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 pm, Jan. 16, 2025, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
VII. ADJOURNMENT
