Green Mountain Gardeners caps off award-winning year of service, joy for local communities

The Green Mountain Gardeners capped off another successful year with the tradition of making uniquely decorated tabletop trees that, along with cookies from the Weston Women’s Club and the Wantastiquet Rotary elves, bring holiday cheer to the homebound.

In addition to collecting food for the food pantry, the GMG donated $300 to Neighbors Pantry of Londonderry.

In July, the GMG sponsored its hallmark Mountain Garden Walks on behalf of the Lib Thieme Scholarship. The tour of six local gardens raised more than $10,000 for the fund, which provides four-year scholarships to area students to attend college or vocational school to study environmental sciences, landscape design, conservation, agriculture or ecology.

In conjunction with its goal to foster conservation and education, GMG hosted a program by Pieter van Loon of the Vermont Land Trust. The talk provided community members with tools to identify and eradicate invasive species and suggested plants that could be used in their place.

At its annual meeting in October, GMG celebrated the receipt of 10 awards given by the Federated Garden Club of Vermont, including those for civic beautification, education and historic preservation. Of note, the statewide Golden Trowel Award went to Landgrove’s Sally Ogden for more than 50 years of work on behalf of GMG.

Throughout 2024, GMG members contributed to the beautification of the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston and brightening the lives of residents and visitors. These efforts included spring clean-up in Londonderry and working on the garden at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, maintenance of Weston’s Farrar-Mansur House & Museum, planting flowers at the Town Hall in Landgrove and planting trees and bulbs in the four towns.

Click here if you are interested in joining the GMG and the opportunity to make a difference in the community.