TRSU board agenda for Jan. 2
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 31, 2024
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. December 05, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
A. New Hire – Curriculum Director
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. Review 2025-2026 Budget
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Vote on Policy Govern
B. Vote of TRSU Budget
C. Policy – Limited School Transfer Program
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policy Creation Date
B. Negotiation update (Teacher/Support Staff)
XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. Feb. 6, 2025 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and Zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
