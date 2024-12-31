TRSU board agenda for Jan. 2

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. December 05, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

A. New Hire – Curriculum Director

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

A. Review 2025-2026 Budget

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Vote on Policy Govern

B. Vote of TRSU Budget

C. Policy – Limited School Transfer Program

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policy Creation Date

B. Negotiation update (Teacher/Support Staff)

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:

A. Feb. 6, 2025 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and Zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment