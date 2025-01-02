New hour for Jerry Stewart’s Celebration of Life

Family and friends of Huzon “Jerry” Stewart III are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Chester American Legion Post 67 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, to share stories, laughter, tears and wonderful memories of Jerry.

The family has changed the time of the Celebration of Life. Below is his full obituary, which first ran in The Chester Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2024.

t is with heavy hearts that we share Huzon J. “Jerry” Stewart III, passed away comfortably and well-loved at his family home in Chester on Nov. 13, 2024. Born July 30, 1943, in Springfield, he was the son of Huzon J. Stewart Jr. and F. Ernestine (Jones) Stewart.

Jerry was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1962, although friends from the class of ‘61 often claimed him as one of their own. He kept the camaraderie alive by attending monthly class lunches whenever he could.

A life of service and passion

fter high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany where he flexed his skills on their ski team! Following five years of service he returned to his hometown of Chester.

Over the years he explored various careers: from being an electrician apprentice, a ski instructor at Magic Mountain and Stratton Mountain, to following his true passion for moving dirt.

He founded H.J. Stewart Excavating, which eventually evolved into H.J. Stewart & Sons Excavating with the involvement of his sons, Huzon IV and Nathan. Additionally, Jerry enjoyed several years as a truck driver, hauling show horses around the country for JR Hudson. He later he worked with Springfield Paving until he retired to care for his parents. But his love for the dirt never faded.

For years he worked with his backhoe on small jobs and plowed snow, making winters easier for many in Chester for 60 years.

A dedicated community member



erry’s love for his country and fellow veterans was evident as a lifetime member at Chester American Legion Post 67. He served in every officer position at least once and even took on the role of commander multiple times.

In 2017-2018, he was elected as the American Legion State of Vermont commander after a statewide campaign led by his buddy Milton Willis. Jerry was also a member of the Sons of the Legion Squadron 67. Last year, Jerry cherished a momentous trip to Pearl Harbor with his wife Gail.

Outside of his service to the community, Jerry had many interests: He was a big NASCAR fan and a huge Dale Earnhardt fan, loved snowmobiling and snowmobile racing, enjoyed hunting and deer camp with his boys and was always up for a game of cribbage. Jerry was a member of The Romeos (Real Old Men Eating Out), sharing breakfast with the gang once a month. He loved traveling with Gail and their pets in their RV.

Meeting up with friends at the Fryeburg Fair every year was a highlight, as was spending quality time “up on the hill” with family and friends. Jerry could often be found working around his home and yard; mowing his lawn, splitting and stacking firewood, raking leaves, rebuilding stonewalls and mowing his lawn again. In the last few years, he would often be accompanied by his daughter, Laura, who enjoyed helping her dad.

Forever remembered

erry is survived by his wife of 16 years, Gail; sons Huzon “Jerry” IV and Nathan (Carla) and daughter Laura Daniels; grandchildren Samantha, Huzon V, Cody, Jordan and Keeli ; great-grandchildren and his cherished sister, Suzanne Macey of Concord, N.H., along with her children: Kim and Greg.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert and his brother-in-law, Bruce Macey.

There will be no formal funeral. Instead, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Chester American Legion Post 67 at noon at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2025. It will be a time to share stories, laughter, tears and wonderful memories of Jerry.

For anyone wishing to honor Jerry’s legacy, donations may be made to the Chester Post 67 Flag Fund or the Veterans Help Fund, P.O. Box 75, Chester, VT 05143.

Jerry, you will be dearly missed but forever in our hearts.