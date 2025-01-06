21-year-old from Massachusetts gets 85 months on fentanyl, cocaine charges

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

21-year-old Holyoke, Mass., man has been sentenced to more than seven years — 85 months — in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, much of it occurring in Bennington.

He was sentenced in U.S. District Court for Vermont in Burlington on Dec. 23, 2024.

According to court records, Holyoke resident Javon Calderon and co-defendant Christopher Morgan “spent substantial time” in Bennington “in 2022 distributing fentanyl and cocaine.” During a portion of that time, court records say, that Calderon and Morgan were hosted by co-defendants and Bennington residents Shavonne Doucette and Kyle Winnie, and that Calderon and Morgan employed locals to sell drugs for them. Doucette and Winnie also occasionally sold drugs for Calderon and Morgan, court records say.

A Jan. 2 press release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said that in early September 2022, inside the Doucette/Winnie residence, Calderon and Morgan threatened

with firearms and assaulted one such local distributor over a drug debt. Portions of the assault were

captured on video and depicted Calderon striking and threatening the victim and holding a firearm

to the victim’s neck while making threats. The video also depicted Morgan pointing a firearm at

the victim and issuing threats. The victim sustained scalp injuries that required staples.

Like Calderon, Morgan has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and to

using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Morgan’s sentencing

is scheduled for March 13. Doucette and Winnie have pleaded guilty to making their

residence available for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine. Doucette’s sentencing is set for

Jan. 21 and Winnie’s sentencing is set for Feb. 18.