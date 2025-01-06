Andover Snowriders to hold fundraising pasta dinner, silent auction Jan. 11

A

ndover Snowriders is holding its 12th Annual Pasta Dinner and silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

The entire evening is open to the public.

Dinner includes penne, ziti or spaghetti with marinara, vodka or meat sauce (a gluten-free option is available); tossed salad; garlic knots; bread; desserts; drinks and a seat at the auction table. The cost is $20 per individual or $30 per couple; kids 12 years and younger eat for free. For those who cannot attend but would like to purchase dinner, local delivery is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please call the club telephone number at 720-425-19170 between 2 and 4:30 p.m. only. Club members will be taking dinners to a list of local shut-ins and those in need. Please let them know if anyone else is in need.

The auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and consists of items from local businesses, artists and members.

There will also be a cash raffle. Tickets costs $50 each, with a maximum of 250 tickets sold. Payment is available via Venmo @andoversnowriders.