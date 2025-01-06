Andover Snowriders to hold fundraising pasta dinner, silent auction Jan. 11
The entire evening is open to the public.
Dinner includes penne, ziti or spaghetti with marinara, vodka or meat sauce (a gluten-free option is available); tossed salad; garlic knots; bread; desserts; drinks and a seat at the auction table. The cost is $20 per individual or $30 per couple; kids 12 years and younger eat for free.
For those who cannot attend but would like to purchase dinner, local delivery is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please call the club telephone number at 720-425-19170 between 2 and 4:30 p.m. only.
Club members will be taking dinners to a list of local shut-ins and those in need. Please let them know if anyone else is in need.
There will also be a cash raffle. Tickets costs $50 each, with a maximum of 250 tickets sold. Payment is available via Venmo @andoversnowriders.
- First prize = $1,200
- Second prize = $800
- Third prize = $500
