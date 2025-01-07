GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Jan. 16

The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. December 19, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. STUDENT REPORTS

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

A. Budget Discussion

VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Transportation

D. Outreach/Publicity

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS

X. BOARD COMMENTS

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

XII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Update on Restructuring

B. Policy 2nd read – Limited School Transfer Program

XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (5 minutes per person)

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, February 20, 2025, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom

XVI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(1)

A. Personnel Contracts

XVII. ADJOURNMENT