GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Jan. 16
The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. December 19, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. Budget Discussion
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Outreach/Publicity
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS
X. BOARD COMMENTS
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Update on Restructuring
B. Policy 2nd read – Limited School Transfer Program
XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (5 minutes per person)
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, February 20, 2025, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(1)
A. Personnel Contracts
XVII. ADJOURNMENT
