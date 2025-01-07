HCRS in Springfield chosen as demonstration site for ‘Integrated Health Center’

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Heathcare and Rehabilitation Services, located at 390 River St. in Springfield, has been chosen by the state as one of four demonstration sites for the Certified Community-Based Integrated Health Centers model, bringing to the total of six demonstration sites in Vermont. HCRS will serve residents of Windham and Windsor counties.

The model provides mental health, substance use and physical health services in one place. It serves individuals of all ages, locations, and abilities to pay, and ensures better access to care regardless of an individual’s circumstances.

The other three site chosen by the Vermont Department of Mental Health and the Department of Health’s Division of Substance Use Programs are:

Howard Center, which serves Chittenden County;

Northeast Kingdom Human Services, which serves Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties and;

Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, which serves Franklin and Grand Isle counties.

These agencies will work toward full CCBHC certification by July 2026.

“The CCBHC model is designed to break down barriers to care for Vermonters,” said DMH Commissioner Emily Hawes. “Coordinating multiple appointments is one of the biggest hurdles folks face when trying to access care. Bringing services together under one roof, within the community, can truly change lives.”

In fall 2023, Clara Martin Center, with locations in White River Junction and Randolph, and Rutland Mental Health were the first two agencies picked as CCBHC demonstration sites. They are now under review, aiming for full certification by July. Both agencies have reported significant improvements since adopting the model, including

Expanded care coordination services;

Better client access to peer support and nursing services. These combine mental health, substance use, and physical health care;

Faster assessments and a quicker start to services;

Increased staff training opportunities, especially in evidence-based practices and;

Greater focus and service for veterans and members of the armed forces

In July 2025, Vermont will officially begin participation in the federal CCBHC Demonstration program. It provides enhanced funding for CCBHC operations for four years. During the demonstration period, Vermont will work with partners to collect data. This data will inform long-term planning and program sustainability.

“Expanding this model to six total sites allows us to meet more people where they are with the type of care they need,” said Health Department Deputy Commissioner Kelly Dougherty. “By working together, we’re confident this model will continue to transform care for individuals and families statewide.”