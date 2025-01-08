College News

Elias Stowell Aleman of Cavendish has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2024 semester at Keene’s State College in Keene, N.H. To make the President’s List, a student must earn a 3.75 GPA or higher and have completed 12 graded credits, have no failing grades nor grades of Incomplete.

Jed Lober of Chester has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at Husson University, located in Bangor, Maine. Lober is studying toward a BS degree in Business Administration- Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management. To achieve President’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.8 GPA, be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry at least 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks and complete all attempted courses in the time allotted.

Grayson Frazer of Springfield has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2024 term at Trine University, the Angola, Ind., school where he is majoring in exercise science. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.