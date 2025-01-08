Heritage Family Credit Union names new senior VP of retail

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Heritage Family Credit Union announces that Ryan Butler, a Rutland native who now lives in Addison County, was recently named the new senior vice president of retail.

Butler comes to HFCU after spending eight years in a variety of leadership positions at KeyBank in Vermont, most recently serving as vice president, consumer consultant.

HFCU has 10 branches, including Londonderry, Ludlow and Manchester.

In his role at HFCU, Butler oversees branch retail operations at all 10 locations, the contact center, community relations, business development and wealth management.

“Heritage Family Credit Union continues to balance a distinguished history of financial leadership in the region while also maintaining an impressive, hard-charging commitment to innovation and growth for our members,” said Butler, who started in the role on Oct. 15.

Prior to joining KeyBank in 2016, Butler spent five years at Verizon Wireless, culminating with the position of general manager in Boston and then Burlington, Vt.

Butler also holds several licenses and certifications, including multiple leadership certificates from Cornell University as well as advanced project management licenses.

“Ryan’s passion for people-first leadership made him the perfect fit for this position as the Credit Union continues to build the strongest relationships possible with our members and communities,” said Melissa Walsh, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “He leads with his heart and by example, and it’s been exciting to watch him jump in with both feet.”