By Shawn Cunningham

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

fficers from several area, state and federal departments searched a Baltimore home at around 2:30 today, Wednesday, Jan. 8, looking for tools missing from a truck stolen more than a week ago in Chester.

In addition to recovering about two thirds of the tools, they found a felony amount of methamphetamine and arrested the homeowner, who police say was in possession of a handgun.

Chester Police Chief Tom Williams told The Telegraph tonight that officers from Chester, Springfield and Bellows Falls, the Windsor County Sheriff’s, Vermont Fish & Game and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with warrant in hand, searched the on Baltimore Road in Baltimore. That home is where a truck stolen from Chester on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 29 was recovered by police later that day.

Williams said that the warrant allowed officers to search for the stolen tools and, since some of the tools are small, officers could search in areas, where they found methamphetamine. Williams said the driveway and road were full of police cruisers when the homeowner — 31-year-old Nicholas Thompson — drove by.

Officers from Springfield, Chester and Fish & Game pursued Thompson – who, police say, had a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle – and took him into custody without incident.

Thompson was then charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of stolen property. Firearms charges are pending. He was cited to appear in court in Woodstock on March 11. He has been released.

Charged in connection with the stolen truck was Joshua Hekler, who was listed by police as a transient. He was charged last week with aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent, grand larceny and on unrelated outstanding arrest warrants. He is being held on $6,500 for the warrants and $5,000 for the truck theft charges.

Allison Clough of Baltimore was also charged in relation to the truck theft. She was cited for giving false information to a police officer and possession of stolen property greater than $900. She was released.

Chester and Springfield ambulances stood by during the early portion of the raid but were then released.

Chester Police request that anyone who has information regarding this matter contact Officer Watrous or Officer Herrington at 802-875-2035.