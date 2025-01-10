Editorial: Dems kick up some dust over a MAGA event

By Cynthia Prairie

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

W

ords matter and so do the reactions to those words. And because of both of those, we have a bit of a dust-up over what exactly is happening at the beloved and historic Fullerton Inn in Chester. Has it gone “full MAGA” as one local Democrat is suggesting?

I first got word of this earlier this week, when a dear friend mentioned it as we chatted. Then another friend mentioned it. Then I received an email. Then I saw the social media posts, which not only complained about the Fullerton, but complained that Republican Roy Spaulding was “Santa for the kids,” and laid the blame for this affront also on the Fullerton Inn.

The post, on a local Democratic social media site, said: Fullerton Inn seems to have gone full MAGA. They hosted some GOP events before the elections, had MAGA Roy Spaulding be Santa for the kids, and now this. When we first moved to Chester, we would get takeout from Fullerton every week or two. … Not anymore, I guess!

Roy Spaulding, for those who don’t know, is indeed an unapologetic MAGA Trump supporter, who has displayed an oversized Trump sign on his business on Route 103 North for quite a long time. Earlier last year, he was instrumental in the resurrection of the long-dormant Republican Party here in Chester and attended the GOP convention in Wisconsin, sending back photos of his adventures for The Chester Telegraph to publish. (We asked the same of the local Democrats, but they weren’t sending anyone to their national convention.) Spaulding’s now the chair of the Chester Republican Committee.

And he is also a really nice and convivial person.

For his part, Spaulding admits that he wrote a badly worded post, which says that the “Fullerton Inn … will be hosting an inauguration watch party” on Monday, Jan. 20. On Friday morning, he clarified the post: “I did rent it … It’s a matter of semantics. … The Chester Republican Committee is actually hosting the event.” He added that everyone is invited to view “this historic moment,” no matter their party affiliation. But, he added, everyone will have to purchase their own lunch and drinks.

Chester Republicans have rented the Fullerton several times over the past election cycle for political events. “I like the Fullerton,” he said. “It’s a beautiful building and it has everything for an event that you could want.”



While Spaulding said he was baffled by the dust-up over the Fullerton, he also addressed the implication that the Fullerton “had MAGA Roy Spaulding be Santa for the kids.” Spaulding, who sports a massive white beard, said, “I stepped into help out because Scott (Blair, who usually plays Santa) was sick as a dog. … I got a call from (Town Manager) Julie Hance at 2 p.m. on the day (of the event) asking me to fill in.” He added that he even wore the same Santa suit that Blair wears and that he has been Santa for a Ludlow restaurant and for the Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders Club.

Also on Friday, Rob Ambrose, the Fullerton’s owner, said matter-of-factly, “The Republicans are paying… (Spaulding) paid me for the space (for) a day we are not normally open. … if you want to come in that Monday, come in.” (Back in the late summer, as we looked into campaign financing, The Chester Telegraph had asked Ambrose who was paying for several events. And the answer was the Republicans.)

Ambrose added that if the Democrats “want to host anything at the Fullerton, they can … and they did a couple of years ago. If you want to … have an event here, we are happy to have you.”

So this might not satisfy anyone who just wants to believe what he wants to believe. Studies have found that facts just don’t change people’s minds. And now that their world has turned upside-down, it seems to be the Democrats’ turn to proffer and believe untruths.

But at what price to local businesses?

By the way, the Fullerton Inn has been one of our anchor advertisers for several years now. And Republicans and Democrats in Windham and Windsor have all advertised with us, especially last year. Those advertising dollars help us to keep delivering unbiased reporting to you. Or maybe we’re just tools. Many will believe what they wish to believe, no matter the facts.