Discussion with author Jessica Shattuck Jan. 17 in South Derry

New York Times bestselling author Jessica Shattuck will discuss her recently published novel, Last House, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at the historic South Londonderry Train Depot, 34 West River St.

This intimate story explores how multiple generations of a family with a Vermont home deal with some controversial historical trends and events from the 1950s onward. The house in the book was modeled on Shattuck’s home in Landgrove.

The South Londonderry Free Library is hosting this free event; refreshments will be served. Click here for more information, or contact the library at 802-824-3371.