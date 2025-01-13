Free financial literacy course offered to middle, high school teachers

M

iddle and high school educators in Vermont can increase their financial literacy and personal finance teaching skills by attending a free, online, asynchronous graduate level course that will be available for 20 participants from March 3 through April 25.

Funding for the course is being provided by Northfield Savings Bank Foundation.

“Teachers who complete the training will have the confidence, skills and curriculum tools to be successful personal finance educators,” says John Pelletier, director of the Center for Financial Literacy, located at Champlain College, which is offering the course through its Financial Literacy Academy.

Pelletier says the three-credit financial literacy course will cover saving and investing, credit reports and scores, credit cards and debt, managing risk, income and careers.

More than 200 Vermont educators have already taken this course, which has been recognized by the Obama White House, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Twenty scholarships are available to Vermont educators only. You can apply here. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, and you will be notified of your status by Feb. 25. Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling admissions basis. For registration questions contact: cfl@champlain.edu.

The three-credit course is a continuation of the Champlain Financial Literacy Academy’s nationally recognized educator training program conducted in-person from 2011-2019 for nearly 400 educators.