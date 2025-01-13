Springfield Community Band seeks new members
After a successful Holiday Concert, the Springfield Community Band is seeking new members for its summer concert season.
The band plays all kinds of music: movie music, jazz, music from Broadway musicals, as well as traditional concert band pieces and music by contemporary composers.
Even if it has been years since you last played, you are encouraged to pick up your instrument and contact us. Clarinets, low brass and percussion are especially welcome.
Rehearsals start in early February. For more information, please send an e-mail.
