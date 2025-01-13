To the editor: Rep. Morrow pushes to end state Social Security tax, student cellphones in schools

The first week of the legislative session included swearing in us newbies, the governor’s inaugural address and the assignment of committees.

Most of our time as state representatives is spent in our committees taking testimony and discussing policy. I have been assigned the Energy and Digital Infrastructure Committee, which considers matters relating to energy, utilities, telecommunications, broadband, information technology, cybersecurity and similar policies.

The freshman class, regardless of party, understands you sent us to Montpelier to put politics aside and make some hard decisions. The work has begun and I am hopeful we can address education spending and funding, housing and other important issues.

So far, I have signed on to co-sponsor two bills.

The first will eliminate taxation of Social Security benefits over a few years. We have too many seniors living off a fixed income of Social Security. Vermont is one of only a few states that taxes Social Security benefits. We can find the money elsewhere.

The second bill will limit the use of cellphones in schools. The data is clear about cellphone use and mental health in our youth. They do not need phones while in school – they should focus on human interaction and develop concentration skills. Teachers and administrators will be relieved. I hope these bills will get passed and signed into law.

Please be in touch if you need help with any issue involving state government or if you have input on policy issues. The people’s house needs to hear from the people! All sessions are streamed live on YouTube and recorded, as are all committee meetings, so if you have a particular interest you can easily keep abreast of what is happening. Thank you!

State Rep. Chris Morrow

Windham-Windsor-Bennington District

Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall

Cmorrow@leg.state.vt.us