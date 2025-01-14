Ralph Cameron, 52, of Ludlow

R

alph Patrick Cameron, 52, of Ludlow, died on Jan. 9, 2025, in the home that he built, surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born on May 20, 1972, in Rutland, the son of Wendell and Gail (Bowker) Cameron. Ralph graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1990 and from the University of Maine in 1994 with a degree in Construction Management.

Ralph had many hobbies over the years, snowmobiling, flying his drone and most notably building and driving his Jeeps. He loved to be in the woods and Class 4 roads along with his friends — who are really family — climbing over rocks, working his way through a ravine or just driving the dirt roads. He spent countless hours driving, hiking, cutting and clearing trails to help create the Killington Jeep Jamboree for Jeep Jamboree U.S.A., which was usually the highlight of each summer.

If you knew Ralph, you know that he was always the center of activity, the master of ceremonies and the loudest voice in the room. He was undoubtedly the most enthusiastic cheerleader at any activity or game. His laugh could be heard throughout any gym, across any soccer field or through the woods.

Ralph worked in construction for many years, most recently at VMS Construction, where he found yet another family. There are few drives you can take in Vermont where you won’t come across a town hall, police station, a manufacturing plant or a home that he built.

Survivors include both parents, his wife, Ellen (Walsh) Cameron; daughters Isabelle Cameron of Trinity, N.C., and Mary Cameron of Ludlow; and brother Jeffrey Cameron and his wife Robyn of Bennington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Ralph’s name to a cause near to Ralph’s heart. Our family friend is running her 26th Boston Marathon as a part of the Dana Farber Marathon Team, supporting cancer research at Dana Farber Medical Center. Click here for Lisa’s Boston Marathon Dana Farber Jimmy Fund link.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 followed by a remembrance service at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.