Springfield Health Center changes walk-in hours

North Star Health of Springfield announces changes to walk-in care services at Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., that will enhance patient access and strengthen continuity of care for the community.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 3, walk-in hours will shift to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, the walk-in clinic was open until 6 p.m.

In addition, Lauren Lavoie, PA and Shannon Ormsbee, NP will join the walk-in care team starting on Monday, March 3. Both providers are dedicated to offering healthcare access for patients whose primary care providers or care teams are unavailable at the time of their visit. Lavoie comes to the Springfield Health Center from Rockingham Health Center, where she provided care in our walk-in clinic. Ormsbee grew up in Springfield and joined North Star in 2023. She has been providing care to the Springfield Health Center community since then.

Patients with acute, non-life-threatening needs can visit the walk-in clinic on the first floor of Springfield Health Center, Charlestown Health Center, 250 Ceda Road in Charlestown, N.H., or Ludlow Health Center, 1 Elm St. in Ludlow. Medical office coordinators will check patients in and gather the necessary information.

Whenever possible, patients will be seen by their PCP or another member of their care team. For new or unassigned patients: Patients without a primary care provider will be seen by the next available provider. Patients will also be encouraged to establish ongoing care with North Star Health to support their long-term health and wellness.