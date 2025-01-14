Springfield Health Center changes walk-in hours
North Star Health of Springfield announces changes to walk-in care services at Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., that will enhance patient access and strengthen continuity of care for the community.
Starting on Monday, Feb. 3, walk-in hours will shift to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, the walk-in clinic was open until 6 p.m.
In addition, Lauren Lavoie, PA and Shannon Ormsbee, NP will join the walk-in care team starting on Monday, March 3. Both providers are dedicated to offering healthcare access for patients whose primary care providers or care teams are unavailable at the time of their visit. Lavoie comes to the Springfield Health Center from Rockingham Health Center, where she provided care in our walk-in clinic. Ormsbee grew up in Springfield and joined North Star in 2023. She has been providing care to the Springfield Health Center community since then.
- For patients with a Primary Care Provider: Whenever possible, patients will be seen by their PCP or another member of their care team.
For new or unassigned patients: Patients without a primary care provider will be seen by the next available provider. Patients will also be encouraged to establish ongoing care with North Star Health to support their long-term health and wellness.
North Star Health remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality care. Walk-in visits will continue to be billed as they were previously, and patients who may benefit from financial assistance are encouraged to apply for North Star’s sliding scale program. For more information, visit its website or contact Patient Business Services at 802-886-8950.
For more information, please contact Springfield Health Center 802-886-8900 or email patientrelations@
