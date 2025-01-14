Winter celebration for kids at South Derry Library Jan. 18

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages to celebrate winter with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Kids will receive a copy of the beautifully illustrated book Over and Under the Snow and will create their own “secret kingdom under the snow” to bring home.

This free program is possible thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation. For more information, contact the Library at 802-824-3371.