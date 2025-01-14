Winter celebration for kids at South Derry Library Jan. 18
Kids will receive a copy of the beautifully illustrated book Over and Under the Snow and will create their own “secret kingdom under the snow” to bring home.
This free program is possible thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation. For more information, contact the Library at 802-824-3371.
