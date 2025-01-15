Chester Dems to hold Share Heat Fund-Raiser to benefit Chester-Andover Family Center Feb. 2

T

he Chester Town Democratic Committee invites the public to join it for it annual Share Heat Fundraiser to provide financial assistance to families facing heat insecurity.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Vermont Vines Vineyard and Winery, 275 Williams Road in Rockingham. And all monies go to the Chester-Andover Family Center to provide heating assistance to residents of Chester and Andover through its Financial Assistance Program.

For two decades, our community has come together to assist families facing financial insecurity and unable to keep their home warm this winter.

We are proud to partner with the Chester-Andover Family Center to provide heating assistance to residents of Chester and Andover through their Financial Assistance Program. Families needing assistance with a heating bill only need call the center and a volunteer will promptly return their call. Verified bills are paid directly to the vendor.

The Share Heat fund-raiser will provide appetizers and a cash bar will be open. Donations may be made by check payable to CAFC, Chester-Andover Family Center with “Share Heat” in the memo line.

If you are unable to attend the fund-raiser, but would still like to donate, you can mail your check to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., PO Box 499, Chester, VT 05143. You can also click here to donate on line.

Your contribution to the Chester-Andover Family Center, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact on families struggling to keep their homes warm.