College News

Everett Mosher of Chester, a member of the class of 2026 majoring in Civil Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed a professional-level research-driven project titled Making Safe Spaces for Disadvantaged Youth in Imizamo Yethu in South Africa. Known as the Interactive Qualifying Project, this project is a core part of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI. Centered around project-based learning, this hands-on approach offers students opportunities to help develop thoughtful solutions to open-ended problems.

William James Anderson of Chester has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2024 fall semester at Elon University in Elon, N.C. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield, who is working toward his BSBA in Finance, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2024 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.