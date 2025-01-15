New Derry Recovery Committee seeks public feedback at Jan. 25 meeting
The committee is comprised of 12 individuals from the town’s boards and committees, appointed by the Select Board. It will work with the assistance of representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In beginning its work, the committee would like to gather feedback and input from the community at large. To this end, there will be a Public Meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Old Town Hall at 139 Middletown Road in South Londonderry. In the event of a snowstorm, the meeting will be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 1, at the same time and location.
All residents of Londonderry and South Londonderry are encouraged to attend. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom. Details will be on the town website.
