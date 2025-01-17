Gathering to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 20
This free event will celebrate the enduring legacy and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Readings and audio of his powerful speeches and writings, highlighting his unwavering commitment to justice, equality and inclusion, will be featured.
Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend, engage, connect and reflect on King’s vision and its relevance today.
