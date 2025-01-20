Law firm opens in former Chester Masonic Lodge

A

fter 18 months of rehabbing the old Masonic Lodge at 20 The Common on the Green in Chester theannounces that the general practice branch is officially open for business.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said senior partner Evan Chadwick. “The support we have gotten from the town has been wonderful. We are excited to open our doors to the community.” Chadwick Spensley & Fox is a general practice law firm, with offices located in the Vermont towns of Brattleboro, Pittsford, Randolph and now Chester.

“We handle all forms of legal representation,” said Chadwick. “From real estate to estate planning to litigation in criminal, family and civil courts. We have experienced professionals able to assist in all facets of the law.”

The community has lost the services of longtime attorneys Bill Dakin and Penny Benelli, who recently closed their Main Street firm due to retirement.

Consultations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 802-374-0049 or by clicking here. Although the law office is complete, the rest of the building remains under construction, which will hold two residential apartments; a three-bedroom 1.5-bath on the second floor and a one-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment on the first floor.

“It’s impossible to nail an exact deadline for completion at this time,” said Chadwick. “The hope is to be accepting rental applications by the end of the year.”