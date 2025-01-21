Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 27

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 27 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of January 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Executive Session: For the purpose of discussing & setting fiscal year 2025/26 wages to budget appropriately.

6. Old Business:

A. Budgeting – Finalize – payroll, Windsor County tax, insurance, outside contracting

B. MERP

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report –

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.