36-year-old Windsor man gets prison for unlawful firearms possession in Chester

yan Buckley, 36, of Windsor, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court to 46 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release in relation to his arrest in Chester by Chester Police in June 2023

Buckley, formerly from New Hampshire, had pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after previously having been convicted of a felony.

On June 27, 2023, Chester Police found Buckley passed out with a loaded handgun in his lap while parked in his pickup truck at the community baseball field in Chester. When police woke him, Buckley grasped the handgun and put his truck into gear before police successfully disarmed Buckley without anyone getting hurt. Buckley admitted that he had just smoked methamphetamine, which police recovered in his pickup truck.

As part of his plea agreement, Buckley also admitted to possessing another 18 firearms, some of them stolen. He had faced a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.