College News

Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2024 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. They are:

Cathryn Feickert of Springfield

Hayley Russell of Springfield

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. The are:

Noah Vittum of Springfield

Eva Gagnon of Springfield

The following local students have been named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List. Those students are: