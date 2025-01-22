College News
Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2024 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. They are:
- Cathryn Feickert of Springfield
- Hayley Russell of Springfield
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. The are:
- Noah Vittum of Springfield
- Eva Gagnon of Springfield
The following local students have been named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List. Those students are:
- Lily Farnsworth of Springfield
- Kaelie Peoples of Springfield
