Leona Hazen, 93, of Chester

It is with great sadness, the family of Leona Mary (Grignon) Hazen, announces her peaceful passing on Jan. 19, 2025 at the age of 93, at the Gill Home in Ludlow. She was born Feb. 6, 1931 in North Walpole, N.H., the daughter of Atwell Joseph and Catherine Mary (Reardon) Grignon.

She grew up in the family home on Main Street in North Walpole attending the local primary school, which sat on the hill above her home. Leona would walk across the old arch bridge to the Bellows Falls High School, from which she graduated in 1948. The following year, she married George A. Hazen of Chester, and they would make their home on North Street in his hometown. They would raise their three children and lived their lives on North Street until his passing in 2009.

When it was time to downsize, she moved into the Chester Senior Apartments where she had many friends, from there she moved to Sterling House an assisted living facility in Bellows Falls. More recently she moved to the Gill Home in Ludlow where she received loving, compassionate care to the end.

Leona was a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester. Her deep faith sustaining her throughout life. Leona enjoyed attending church, reading books, doing crossword puzzles, knitting sweaters and garments, crocheting afghans and taking care of her family. She was famous for her apple pies and mashed potatoes.

Leona is survived by her three children, Deborah Stearns of Proctorsville, George A. Hazen Jr. and his wife Liz Hazen of Manchester, N.H., and Paul Hazen of Charlestown, N.H., by her grandchildren, Tyler Stearns, Angie Hazen, Mallory Hazen, Kate Hazen and several great-grandchildren.

Leona also is survived by her brother John Grignon of Windham, N.H., and by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George, her sister Helen and her granddaughter Mercedes.

A service will be held in the spring and she will be laid to rest beside her husband George in the North Street Cemetery.