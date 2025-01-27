Komen ‘Snowshoe for Hope’ Feb. 9 in Grafton

Andie Fusco of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Bondville has created the Snowshoe for Hope Vermont fundraiser to benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer charity.

It will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, 783 Townshend Road in Grafton.

Interested snowshoers can sign up as individuals or as a team. Although there is no cost to register, Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center will charge an access fee. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Interested snowshoers who are unable to attend the event may sign up for Snowshoe for Hope, fundraise and go snowshoeing anywhere, any day this winter.

“By signing up for the Snowshoe for Hope, together we can ensure that Komen can continue to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Ending breast cancer forever is at the center of Susan G. Komen’s mission and no one has to face breast cancer alone.” Fusco stated.

Click here to send questions via e-mail.